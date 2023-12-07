AAP leader Dilip Pandey alleges corruption in Safdarjung, AIIMS

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged corruption was prevalent in state-run hospitals of the national capital, thus affecting the health services.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Dilip Pandey alleged that touts are active in Safdarjung Hospital and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and people approaching these institutions have to pay bribes through touts in view of availing services like getting admission and availing beds, or else they are refused treatment.

Pandey pointed out the case of a 14-year-old cancer patient who wandered from one hospital to another for about 10 days, as she was denied admission in the Safdarjung hospital after being referred for further treatment.

He said the girl was denied a bed in the Safadarjung hospital and AIIMS.

Pandey informed that the girl was earlier receiving treatment at a Delhi government medical centre, However, when the situation went to an advanced level, she was referred further, but, was denied admission in AIIMS and Safdarjang.

Reportedly the girl passed away.

He further said that irregularities were going on in these hospitals, and quoting a news report said that when a patient approaches these specialized institutions for treatment they are denied admission stating there was no bed available, and, on the other hand the touts were making beds available in the same hospitals after taking bribe ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

Sharpening his attack atthe Centre, Pandey further said that despite these places being under direct control of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, corrupt practices were flourishing right under the government’s nose, making the public suffer.

Taking a dig at the Centre, Pandey further said if the central government used its agencies and resources in the right direction rather than deploying them to break down the AAP, it would have benefited the people of the country by improving and maintaining services.

He further said that if the irregularities in the said institutions are not removed, the public will go ahead with an agitation against the Centre.

Accusing the Centre of trying to dismantle the Delhi government, he said Delhi has a multi dimensional administrative structure and efforts are being made to break the government through the same.

Meanwhile, sources said Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has ordered a probe to unearth why was the 14-year-old was denied treatment.

He has also written to the chief secretary in this regard.