AAP govt failed to provide clean drinking water to Delhi residents: Gupta

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has “failed” to provide clean drinking water to residents of Delhi in the last 10 years.

Addressing a meeting, , he highlighted the “failures” of the AAP government and blamed the ruling dispensation for Delhi’s current state.

Gupta stated that despite water supply being a priority in AAP’s election manifesto, it has not increased in the past decade.

“Delhi’s water supply was 950 MGD 10 years ago and remains the same today,” he said, accusing the government of not taking any steps to improve the situation.

The Leader of Opposition blamed corruption and mismanagement for depriving citizens of basic amenities, including sanitation, water, and proper roads.

Gupta also highlighted “failures” in the municipal corporation, where broken roads and poor transport systems have severely inconvenienced citizens.

He claimed the reduction in buses has significantly hampered public transportation in the city.

He also mentioned welfare schemes introduced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and how these schemes have benefited millions of Indians, empowering weaker and marginalised sections of society.

Calling for a change, he appealed to citizens to come together and free Delhi from the “corrupt” and inefficient policies of the AAP government, paving the way for a brighter future.