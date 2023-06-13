AAP councillors stage sit-in alleging mafia-MCD officials nexus

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors began an indefinite sit-in protest at the Karol Bagh Zone Office of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) against the alleged “nexus between the building mafia and the civic body officials”.

“For the past five months, AAP councillors have been raising this issue in every meeting with the officials but no action has been taken against it. We have brought up this issue in the presence of both the DC (District Commissioner) and the AC (Assistant Commissioner) but no action has been taken,” the AAP said in a statement on Monday.

The AAP councillors demanded an investigation into this alleged nexus, and the removal of the local District Commissioner.

The AAP councillors have alleged that “corrupt MCD officials are extorting money from people who are constructing buildings in the area”.

They claimed “this indicates a collusion between the building mafia and the MCD officials”.

The AAP has also alleged that the building mafia has been harassing the local residents on a daily basis by issuing them notices and causing trouble.

“The AAP wants to know how many notices were issued by the DC in the past five years and how many were issued in the past five months since they came to power in the MCD. In the past five months, these individuals have issued more notices compared to the last five years. Moreover, during the previous five years, no actions were taken against illegal constructions because the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) was in power in the MCD. They received money from BJP councillors, which is why no action was taken,” the statement said.

“Our demand is for an investigation into the alleged nexus between the building mafia and the MCD officials. The protest will continue until our demands are met,” the statement added.