If AAP is comes to power, every woman above 18 in UP will get Rs 1000 monthly: Kejriwal

Ahead of the Assembly elections in UP, the AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as a part of poll promise to woo voters, on Sunday announced that once AAP comes to power every woman over 18 years of age will get Rs 1,000 every month in UP.

Besides, the AAP also promised that it will provide employment to every youth in UP. “We have created 10 lac job opportunities in Delhi, and will do it in UP too. Each and every resident of UP will get to go on a free pilgrimage like Delhi when AAP comes to power,” said Kejriwal.

Making a scathing attack on other political parties, he said, the political systems of UP can only build kabristans-shamshans; the country only needs schools and hospitals now. “I am no politician; I can’t engage in slander; I only know how to build schools-hospitals and give free electricity and water,” added AAP convenor.

Wooing Dalits, he said, “All these parties did not fix government schools because they are scared of the power of an educated common man. I have vowed to fulfill the dreams Babasaheb Ambedkar saw.”

We will give the highest quality of education to each and every child. We fixed the education system in Delhi in just 5 five years; these parties had so much time but did not build one good school, they don’t want to educate the poor, added the Delhi CM.

Kejriwal said, “The Yogi Government did not only build shamshans in UP but also forced a lot of lives to be headed for the shamshan with its royal mismanagement. The whole world laughs at UP because of the ghastly Covid mismanagement and joke in the name of governance that BJP’s Yogi Government gave its people”

Delhi Government has put up `106 hoardings in Delhi while Yogi Adityanath has put up 850 hoardings there; sometimes I think he wants to fight Delhi elections, said the AAP convenor.

“Yogi Government burnt down crores of public funds to publish ads praising its own Covid management; had they actually saved lives they wouldn’t need to publish such bigoted ads,” alleged Kejriwal.