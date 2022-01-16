470 booked for Covid violations in Delhi

The Delhi Police has booked as many as 470 people in the national capital for violating the Covid-19 norms during the night curfew in the intervening night of January 14-15, said an official.

To curb the spread of Covid-19, the national capital currently remains under the night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m on weekends, i.e Saturday and Sunday.

According to the official, “A total of 470 Covid challans were issued in the seven-hour long night curfew.”

The covid-19 situation in Delhi is grim. However, as per Saturday’s update, the city has witnessed a slight dip in the cases.

Besides, Covid violations, an FIR was registered against 234 people under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, said the official.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 20,718 new Covid cases, a slight dip from Friday’s cases, taking the tally at 16,91,684.

(With inputs from IANS)