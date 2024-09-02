4 illegal jeans dyeing units sealed in Delhi

Four dyeing units operating illegally in Matiala here were sealed for illegally extracting groundwater and polluting the Yamuna.

The action was taken by the authorities after Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena took cognizance of a complaint posted on social media regarding the four illegal dyeing units in Matiala.

In a post on X, an individual handle had complained about illegal dyeing units in village Galibpur in Matiala Assembly constituency on 29th August, and tagged the LG and Raj Niwas.

Saxena had taken cognizance of the post and the Raj Niwas Handle had ‘quote posted’ the individual saying that the complaint was being looked into and if found true, appropriate penal action will be taken, the LG office said on Monday.

The LG directed concerned officials of MCD, DPCC and Delhi Police to take immediate remedial action. Subsequently, a joint inspection drive was carried out by the officials of MCD, Delhi Police and DPCC on 1st September in the Galibpur village outskirts, it said.

“In total, four illegal jeans dyeing units were found operating without any permission from MCD and DPCC. The area is a non-industrial area and the said activity is not permitted as per the provisions of Delhi Master Plan,” the LG office said.

All the four units were effectively closed by seizure of raw material, transported to the MCD Zonal office and sealing of the premises from outside by MCD in the presence of Delhi Police and DPCC.

The LG, who has been consistently appealing to the people of Delhi to become proactive stakeholders in governance, has lauded the concerned citizen for highlighting the illegal polluting activities and has yet again appealed to the residents of Delhi to come forward and ensure participatory governance.