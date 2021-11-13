3 electoral roll observers appointed for Delhi MCD polls

For the 11 districts of the national capital, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh has selected three Electoral Roll Observers to watch the Special Summary Revision (SSR) activities in their respective districts ahead of the MCD polls.

According to an official statement released on Saturday, they would also educate District Electoral Officers and provide prompt remedial actions to improve the inclusivity, correctness, and health of electoral rolls.

During the revision period, the officers must submit at least three reports to the ECI.

Singh briefed the observers regarding the key objectives of SSR-2022, the ongoing voter awareness campaign and the special voter registration camps to be held on November 27 and 28, for all citizens at every polling station of Delhi.

He underlined the need to ensure enrollment of all new voters with reference to the new qualifying date of January 1 and all the left out voters by adopting constituency and booth specific strategies.

He also emphasised the importance of deleting the names of deceased and permanently shifted voters and removing any duplicate entries for enhancing the purity of electoral rolls.

The Electoral Roll Observer is supposed to visit each district under his jurisdiction at least three times during the Special Summary Revision. According to him, the first visit will take place during the receipt of claims and objections, the second during the disposition of claims and objections, and the third at the finalisation of the electoral roll.

The CEO went on to say that all Delhi residents over the age of 18 should be urged to download the Voter Helpline app, which allows them to use their phones to access all electoral services.

Singh also recommended the “Divyangs” to download the ECI’s PwD app, which is a fully accessible mobile app. Online electoral services can also be availed on www.nvsp.in portal of the ECI.

Those who do not have access to the internet, according to Singh, can file applications in person at polling stations, voter centres, or common service centres. Citizens can find out further details regarding this at www.ceodelhi.gov.in.

They can also call the election helpline number 1950 for any questions, complaints or assistance from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all days except national holidays.