Arijit Singh and Ranbir Kapoor Join Forces with ‘Satranga Re’

The dynamic duo of Arijit Singh and Ranbir Kapoor is back to enthrall music enthusiasts with their latest offering, ‘Satranga Re,’ following the immense success of their previous hit, ‘Hua Main.’ This new track, part of the much-anticipated movie ‘Animal,’ promises to explore a unique dimension of human emotions, delving into the intricate aspects that surface in the wake of marriage.

Arijit Singh, renowned for his soul-stirring romantic vocals, lends his voice to ‘Satranga Re,’ a compelling narrative that dissects the challenges and disparities that often put a strain on a married couple. In this musical masterpiece, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna portray a couple navigating the complex landscape of post-marital life. The collaboration between Arijit Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, both known for delivering chart-topping hits, adds another feather to their illustrious cap.

Watch the video here:

The music for ‘Satranga Re’ is composed by Shreyas Puranik, with lyrics penned by the talented duo Siddharth and Garima. The song fearlessly explores the intricacies of love, mirroring the central theme of ‘Animal,’ a film that promises to transcend the boundaries of conventional cinema by unraveling various facets of human personality in a thought-provoking and engaging narrative.

‘Animal’ features a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and a talented ensemble. This crime drama is set to take viewers on an exhilarating journey through a multitude of human emotions.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, ‘Animal’ is slated for release on December 1, 2023, in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Get ready to embark on a cinematic and musical adventure that promises to redefine the boundaries of storytelling and leave a lasting impact.