Delhi Chief Electoral Officer holds high-level meet ahead of LS polls

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Krishnamurthy on Friday convened a high-level meeting to discuss preparations for the anticipated heatwave conditions on the polling day, in a bid to ensure safety and comfort of voters.

Voting for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on 25th May.

Several stakeholders, including representatives of different departments namely Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board, Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi Jal Board, Department of Women and Child Development, Directorate of Education and Department of Social Welfare, were present in the meeting during which they were briefed about various measures to be taken.

The CEO directed the stakeholders concerned to ensure that adequate arrangements were made in all the polling stations so that no voter feels any kind of discomfort due to projected heatwave conditions while casting his vote on the polling day.

In response to the heatwave forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Krishnamurthy said proactive measures have been to equip every polling station with safe drinking water, proper shaded waiting areas with air coolers, essential medical kits and supplies.

The CEO also directed the local bodies and health department to provide requisite paramedical staff equipped with essential medicines including ORS at each polling location in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, on the day of polling.

With 13,637 polling stations at 2,627 locations to be set up in Delhi and over one lakh personnel engaged for the Lok Sabha polls, the CEO affirmed his commitment to conduct free, fair, and accessible elections.

All stakeholders assured the CEO that they will provide all required facilities to each polling location.