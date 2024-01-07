2 members of dreaded Neeraj Bawana, Naveen Bali gang held in Delhi

The Delhi Police Special Cell has nabbed two active members of the dreaded Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang, the police said on Sunday.

They have been identified as Subeg Singh alias Shibbu and Saurabh alias Gaurav, who were wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at Lajpat Nagar police station.

The duo was apprehended by the Special Cell’s Southern range team from the Munirka area in Delhi on January 3, while they had come to meet their associates, as per the input received by the police.

According to police, there has been a long- standing rivalry between Kapil Panwar and Neeraj Bawana, Naveen Bali gangs in a bid to establish supremacy in the South Delhi area.

In view of the same, Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang recruited new and young members, becoming one of the most deadly gangs in Delhi and NCR.

In order to attain dominance over the Kapil Panwar gang, Subeg Singh and Saurabh had waylaid, attacked, and mercilessly beat Rohit Singh, a financer, in the area of Lajpat Nagar on November 3, 2023.

The accused had also fired many rounds targeting Rohit Singh, but he luckily escaped unhurt, the police said.

Subeg Singh has previously been involved in half a dozen criminal cases of Delhi including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, extortion, Arms Act and others.

His associate Saurabh alias Gaurav also has previous involvement in crimes of heinous nature in Delhi.

Back in 2019, Subeg Singh, Neeraj Bawana, and Naveen Bali were arrested in a shootout in Kanjhawala when they fired gunshots at one of their rivals.