Mumbai and Delhi most unfriendly cities in India: Survey

Xenophobia in urban places is what society is witnessing day in and day out. This is mostly seen in urban areas, especially metros. In a study carried out, Delhi and Mumbai were found to be the most unfriendly cities and thus not easy to live in.

It was based on Community Spirit Index based on comprehensive ranking of 53 cities across the globe based on their friendliness with their non-natives. It analyzed six important metrics to find the most to least friendly cities in the world.

The ranking was done by Preply – an online platform for tutoring and language lessons. The metrics include visitor return rates, safety ratings, LGBTQ+ equality, overall happiness, ease of communicating through a common language, and friendly staff.

No Indian cities were included in the ‘friendly’ list. While two

Indian cities, Delhi and Mumbai were ranked high on the

‘unfriendly’ list.

According to the index, Delhi has 3.27 per cent ‘friendly staff’

while Mumbai has 3.91 per cent. While only 17 per cent

reviews state Delhi as friendly, for Mumbai it’s slightly lower

at 12 per cent. Delhi scores 4.01 out of 10 for happiness

while Mumbai was at 3.78.

Accra, Ghana is ranked as the least friendly city across the

globe for non-natives, with a friendliness score of just 3.12.

Morocco is ranked as the second least friendly city across the

globe with a score of 3.69, followed by Mumbai, Kuala

Lumpur, Rio de Janeiro, and Delhi.