CBSE Board to conduct Class 10,12 phase 2 of board exam

Health experts of our country had earlier mentioned that the third wave is under control. The duration of the second phase of exams will

be of two hours and the questions will be subjective.

With health experts waving off the threat of a third wave of COVID 19 in the country, the chances of the second term of the board examination getting cancelled this year are very slim.

‘As exams across the country have been scrapped in view of the surging COVID-19 cases, the CBSE Board and the Union Ministry of Education are all set to conduct Term 2 of the 10th and 12th board examinations, the first phase of which were held in November-December, 2021 and the second phase is scheduled to be conducted in March-April.

Speaking about the upcoming examination Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Academic Director of CBSE, said “The sample question papers and the marking schemes for Term 2 examinations of Class 10 and 12 have been released on the website and the schools affiliated to CBSE Board have been

alerted too.”