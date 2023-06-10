The CTET 2023 exam date has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). On August 20, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will henceforth be administered in an offline mode. Candidates can visit ctet.nic.in to review the detailed notification.

The official announcement states, “The candidates registered for the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are hereby advised that the CTET examination would now be held in offline mode, i.e. pen-paper (OMR) based on Sunday, August 20, 2023, throughout India in the stated cities.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test application period for 2023 began on April 27 and closed on May 26. The CTET test consists of two papers. Candidates had the option to edit their application after it had been submitted. Up until June 2, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test application form correction period was open. Candidates had the ability to modify their application form during this time. Candidates had the opportunity to make changes during this time by logging into their CTET July 2023 application form.

In the CTET exam, there are two papers. For those who desire to teach classes I to V, take Paper 1. Paper II is for individuals who desire to instruct pupils in classes VI to VIII. There are four possible answers for each question in the CTET exam, but only one of them will be the right one. The candidates must visit the official website in order to learn more about the exam at the same time.