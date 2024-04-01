Delhi: Woman Police Constable nabs lady drug peddler in South Delhi

A woman drug peddler from South Delhi’s Madangir area has been nabbed, a Delhi Police official said on Monday. 1.8 kilograms of ganja was recovered from the woman, police said.

She was nabbed by a woman constable with the help of other police staff, who bravely intercepted the female drug supplier.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the woman, while she has been arrested.

The police have initiated several measures to curb the drug supply menace in South district. Accordingly, regular traps are being mounted against the drug dealers.

It was on Sunday evening at around 07:25 pm, constable Kamini along with staff of Police Station Ambedkar Nagar was deployed for patrolling duties in the area for prevention and detection of crime.

While patrolling near Maternity Hospital Madangir along BRT Road, the woman constable noticed a lady in suspicious circumstances, and later was asked to stop. During the search, 1.80 kg of ganja was recovered.

The police station was informed and later in this regard, an FIR under Section 20 of the NDPS Act, was registered.

The investigation has been taken up further to find the linkages of the arrested accused to find out the supply network.

For her efforts and diligence, the woman police personnel and the staff along with her are being rewarded suitably, a senior police official said.