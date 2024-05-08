South Delhi residents grapple with multiple challenges; seek respite

Residents of Kishangarh and Chatarpur areas of South Delhi Parliamentary Constituency rue lack of clean roads and potable water as well dust pollution. They say they will vote for better basic amenities this time.

In the general elections of 2024, the contest is between Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sahiram Pehalwan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Yogesh Sharma, a resident of Kishangarh, told The Statesman water issue is the main problem. He said bad roads full of potholes are making it unsafe for vehicles to pass, adding that although the roads are repaired, they get damaged quickly.

He requested the local authorities to look at their problems without delay.

Jatinder, a resident of Chhatarpur, said the adjoining areas of Chhatarpur lack streetlights which creates problems for the residents to pass through those areas. It also raises concern on women’s safety.

Yogesh, a grocer in Kishangarh, is not satisfied with the cleaning work done by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), especially during morning hours when everyone leaves for work. He said it leads to a lot of dust which causes coughing.

“Due to bad roads, it is really tough to pass through the roads in the locality and for so many years these roads are not repaired properly,” he said.

“Clean drinking water is also not available. The municipal tap water is dirty and not fit for drinking. We have to buy packaged drinking water,” he said.

Delhi will go to polls on May 25. The results will be announced on June 4.