Delhi will see a double-engine govt: Gupta

Exuding confidence of BJP’s win in the forthcoming Assembly elections, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, on Thursday said Delhi will see a “double-engine” government.

Talking to media, Gupta, who is also the BJP’s nominee from Rohini constituency, said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi will see a double-engine government by the BJP within the next 20 days.

Attacking the AAP, he said, “The public is now fully aware of AAP’s lies and corruption.With the Assembly elections nearing, Arvind Kejriwal and his party are resorting to absurd statements to divert attention from their failures.”

“The foundation of the AAP, which came to power in Delhi on a platform of lies and corruption, has started to crumble. Leaders like Kejriwal, who amassed wealth through corruption, now feel panicked and demoralised as their misdeeds have been exposed to the public. People have realised how Kejriwal betrayed them with false promises, showed them dreams of development projects, and committed massive corruption worth crores,” the Leader of Opposition said.

Referring to the CAG reports pending tabling in the Assembly, he said, “AAP intentionally suppressed 14 reports by the CAG, which detail their corruption, by avoiding presenting them in the Assembly. Instead, they waited for their tenure to end.” Gupta asked why the AAP was hesitant to present these reports in the Assembly.

“Kejriwal is not just at the forefront of making false promises but also in deceiving people,” he charged.