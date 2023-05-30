Delhi will have dedicated stadium for Special Olympics Bharat athletes ;Lt. Gov V K Saxena

Special Olympics Bharat athletes received a major boost with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena pledging to drive sincere efforts in setting up a dedicated stadium for the training purposes of the Special Olympics Bharat athletes in the nation’s capital.

Mr. Saxena’s motivating remarks came as Delhi held a Send-off ceremony at the Delhi Golf Club for their Athletes and Coaches representing the State at the Special Olympics (SO) World Summer Games to be held in Berlin, Germany in June 17-25

Over 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from approximately 190 countries to compete in 26 sports. The athletes will be supported by more than 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers. 198 Athletes and partners and 57 Coaches are gearing up from India to participate in 16 Sports.

Addressing the gathering, LG VK Saxena said, “Persons with Intellectual and Developmental Delays are as much a part of the society as any other citizen. Our efforts should be in the direction of full Inclusion and empowerment of all our fellow citizens with special abilities.”

“While the Delhi Govt. will continue to acknowledge the Medallists, we will soon plan schemes for their employment as well. We will endeavour to create space in all the DDA sports complexes in Delhi, congenial to the requirements of the Athletes with IDD. We will drive sincere efforts in setting up a stadium dedicated to them, for regular sports. This may take time, but making a provision for accommodating this segment of the population in the 46 sports complexes around Delhi would be done sooner,” he added.

The Special Olympics World Games offer the opportunity to unite the world like no other event can. Here people with and without disabilities, people of different nations, cultures, political views, and religions meet and can overcome existing prejudices through the power of sport.