Delhi transport minister meets automobile dealers, manufacturers

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, on Tuesday, held a meeting with the representatives of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) to address pressing concerns and explore potential solutions.

The meeting focused on key issues such as delays in vehicle registration, non-compliance at multi-brand outlets, and backlogs in High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) requests.

“Timely delivery of vehicle registration certificates and adherence to compliance standards are critical to ensuring a seamless experience for vehicle owners in Delhi. The Delhi government is committed to improving these processes, and any non-compliance will be dealt with strictly. We are working towards making our systems more efficient and accessible for all,” Gahlot said.

During the meeting, the minister addressed the issue of delays in receiving Registration Certificates (RCs) for vehicles, despite dealers having access to self-registration facilities.

Expressing concern over reports of delays lasting several days, he directed the Transport Department to take strict action against non-compliant dealers and said dealers found disregarding timelines may face cancellation of their trade certificates.

Gahlot also emphasised the possibility of conducting surprise inspections to ensure adherence to the rules.

The Delhi government initiated the printing of RCs through self-registration by dealers in March 2021, with the first RC issued on 17th March 2021. This initiative was expanded across Delhi, and by September 2021, all self-registration dealers in the city were empowered to print RCs.

Delhi has 263 dealers authorised to print RCs at their dealer points. By June 2024, a total of 15,11,428 RCs had been printed directly by dealers at the point of vehicle purchase. 3,07,630 RCs were printed in 2021, which increased to 4,72,311 in 2022. The number further rose to 4,96,828 in 2023. From January to June 2024 alone, 2,34,659 RCs were issued.

The possibility of replacing physical RCs with digital versions was also discussed during the meeting.

The minister directed the Transport Department to evaluate the feasibility of implementing digital RCs in Delhi, aiming to enhance convenience and streamline the process for residents.

The FADA raised concerns about multi-brand outlets selling vehicles without valid trade certificates or the necessary permissions from the Transport Department.