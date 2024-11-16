Gahlot inaugurates all-women bus depot at Sarojini Nagar

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated an all-women bus depot named ‘Sakhi Depot’ in Sarojini Nagar here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Gahlot said the Sakhi Depot is not just a symbol of women empowerment but also a testament to breaking of barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields.

“Our women drivers and conductors are paving the way for a more inclusive and progressive society. This depot is just the beginning. We aim to establish many such depots across Delhi under the ‘Sakhi’ initiative, offering equal opportunities and inspiring women across the nation,” he said.

With the launch of the ‘Sakhi Depot’, Delhi has not only taken a bold step toward gender equality but also set a precedent for cities across the world to follow, the Minister added.

Formerly known as the Sarojini Nagar Depot, the Sakhi Depot holds a significant place in Delhi’s transport history. Inaugurated in April 1954, it was Delhi’s first-ever bus depot. Named after the renowned freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu, popularly known as the Nightingale of India, the depot is a beacon of progress and empowerment.

Notably, Delhi’s first female bus driver, Vankadavath Saritha, who joined the DTC on April 10, 2015, also began her journey at the Sarojini Nagar Depot, where she continues to work.

The Depot has a total workforce of 223 women, comprising 89 drivers and 134 conductors. It operates a fleet of 70 buses, including 40 air-conditioned (AC) and 30 non-AC buses, serving 17 routes across the national capital.