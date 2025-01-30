Gahlot accuses Kejriwal of selecting candidate with criminal charges

BJP candidate from the Bijwasan assembly seat in South West Delhi Kailash Gahlot, on Thursday, accused Arvind Kejriwal of selecting a candidate with multiple criminal cases against him.

He said a fresh case has been registered against Surendra Bhardwaj (AAP’s Bijwasan candidate) on Wednesday for allegedly obtaining fake birth certificate.

Addressing a press conference here, Gahlot alleged that the AAP’s candidate obtained a fake birth certificate so that his son could play cricket. He accused the AAP MLAs of misusing their powers, instead of serving people.

He further claimed that a case was registered at the Palam police station under Sections 336, 337, 339, and 340 revealing that Bhardwaj first obtained a birth certificate from Delhi and then procured another from Arunachal Pradesh to enable his son to play cricket.

As per Gahlot’s claims, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) findings led to a two-year ban on his son, highlighting the misuse of power.

He reminded Arvind Kejriwal that while forming his party in 2013, he had emphasised that candidates should have a good character with no criminal record, no corruption charges. However, he alleged that at present, his party MLAs stand in stark contrast to these principles.

The BJP leader also accused Kejriwal of allegedly manipulating the election process by raising questions about the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to Gahlot, his opponent from the AAP also has a previous case registered against him at a local police station for allegedly harassing and threatening a woman.