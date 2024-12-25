Delhi shines bright with Christmas cheer

Delhi came alive on Christmas as vibrant lights and festive decorations illuminated the city on Wednesday.

Churches and bustling markets were adorned with sparkling stars, radiant lights, and intricately arranged Christmas cribs, creating a magical atmosphere for the holiday season.

The Christmas spirit was palpable across the capital, with communities coming together to celebrate the joyous occasion.

The festive ambiance was heightened by melodious hymns and carols sung by devotees, fostering a sense of warmth and togetherness.

Markets buzzed with energy as people shopped for Christmas essentials, including trees, decorations, gifts, and holiday treats, fully embracing the excitement of the season.