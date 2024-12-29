Delhi remains wrapped under fog throughout the day; IMD forecasts cold wave on New Year’s eve

After two days of rain spell that brought a chill in the atmosphere,

Sunday morning saw the national capital wrapped in a thick blanket of

fog that persisted throughout the day.

However, during the second half of the day, chilly wind started

blowing forcing the residents to either stay indoors or wrap

themselves under the layers of woolens.

Ahead of the New Year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has

predicted dense fog and cold wave conditions for Monday and Tuesday in

Delhi.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature stood at 13 degrees

Celsius in Safdarjung and 11.1 degrees Celsius in Palam at 8:30 am.

Moreover, the AQI in the capital stood at 225 under ‘poor’ category

which has detretrioed from 139 under ‘moderate’ category, a day ago,

as per the 24 hour average bulletin of the Central Pollution Control

Board (CPCB).

The Weather Department stated that the Maximum and the Minimum

temperatures in Delhi are in the range of 15 to 16°C and 11 to 13°C,

respectively.

Shallow fog reported at the Safdarjung airport recorded the lowest

visibility of 600 meters at 7 to 7:30 am while the Palam airport

reported moderate fog with the lowest visibility of 350 meters at 9 am

which improved thereafter, it added.

The meteorological department further forecast mainly shallow foggy

conditions with predominant surface wind from west direction with

speed reaching 06 to 10 kmph prevailed in Delhi for the past 24 hours.