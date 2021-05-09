The Centre continues to provide less supply of oxygen to the national capital despite warnings from the Supreme Court.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said on Saturday evening that the city received 29 per cent lesser than its quota on May 8.

“Delhi received 499 Metric Tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen on Friday against the Supreme Court-mandated supply 700 MT per day,” he informed.

Meanwhile, four hospitals and medical facilities in Delhi – with 1,271 beds between them – sent out oxygen red flag on Saturday; the state government supplied them with 15.5 MT, he added.

The data shared by the Delhi government showed that the weekly average of the oxygen supply by the centre to Delhi has been 24 per cent less than the SC’s direction.

Over the past seven days, Delhi received an average of 533 MT per day – or 76 per cent of the directed amount – except for May 5, when the centre sent 730 MT.

This evening Delhi recorded 13,336 new cases in the past 24 hours – its lowest daily figure since April 12. However, the drop in testing rates has raised eyebrows.

Only 61,552 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours whereas the infection rate stood at 21.67 per cent.

14,738 people recovered from the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while 273 succumbed to the virus in the same duration.