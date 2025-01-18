Delhi Polls: BJP seeks rejection of Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination, accuses him of submitting false affidavit

Sanket Gupta, authorized representative of BJP candidate from New Delhi constituency Parvesh Verma has objected to the nomination of AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and demanded the Election Commission reject his nomination papers.

In his letter to the Returning Officer of the New Delhi assembly constituency, Sanket Gupta alleged that the affidavit submitted by Kejriwal is materially defective and he had knowingly given wrong information in his affidavit to mislead the voters.

“He has shown his total income in the year 2019-20 as Rs1,57,823/- which comes to around Rs 13,152 per month. In the year 2021-22 as Rs 1,62,976 which comes to Rs 13,581 per month. In the year 2022-23 as Rs 1,67,066 which comes at Rs 13,922 per month,” Gupta said.

“The income shown in the affidavit is total income which is declared wrong by Arvind Kejriwal as the basic salary given to every Minister in NCT of Delhi was Rs 20,000 per month from November 4, 2011, to February 14, 2023, which comes to around Rs 2,40,000 per year, Daily allowance Rs 1000 per day which comes around Rs 3,65,000 per year along with other allowances also,” he added.

The representative of the BJP candidate also claimed that the vote of Arvind Kejriwal is also there at Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi, ward no. 72, having voter no. 991.

Sanket Gupta also claimed that Kejriwal has not given details of the criminal cases filed against him at the North Avenue Police Station.

“It is, most humbly requested from you to kindly consider the objection and the evidence in support of our objections and reject the nomination of Arvind Kejriwal, candidate of Aam Aadmi Party as the above-mentioned defects are substantial defects,” he said in his letter.

The New Delhi Assembly seat will see a triangular contest between Kejriwal, BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit.

Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday, claiming that the latter has ‘openly accepted’ that the AAP government is running various welfare schemes for the people.

“BJP has openly accepted that Kejriwal is running many welfare schemes in Delhi which are benefiting the families of BJP members also,” he said on X.