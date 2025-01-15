Delhi polls: AAP replaces candidates for Narela, Hari Nagar seats

Amid hectic preparations for the Delhi assembly elections, the AAP, on Wednesday, replaced its candidates for the Narela and Hari Nagar assembly constituencies.

In a communique, the Arvind Kejriwal’s party shared that Dinesh Bhardwaj has been replaced with Sharad Chauhan as its nominee from Narela while Raj Kumari Dhillon has been replaced with Surinder Setia in Hari Nagar.

Chauhan, an incumbent MLA from Narela, was denied a ticket earlier and Dhillon, an incumbent MLA from Hari Nagar, has been dropped from the latest list.

In Narela, Congress has fielded Aruna Kumar while the BJP has fielded Raj Karan Khatri against AAP’s Sharad Chauhan.

Similarly, in Hari Nagar, Setia is pitted in a triangular contest with Congress’ Prem Sharma and BJP’s Shyam Sharma.

The assembly elections in the national capital are scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 5 while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

In the 2020 assembly polls, the AAP won 62 Assembly seats against the BJP’s eight while in 2015 polls, the party bagged 67 seats while the BJP bagged three seats. The Congress drew a blank on both these occasions.