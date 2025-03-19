Delhi Govt plans new shelter home for mentally challenged in Narela

Delhi Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Wednesday inspected the proposed site for a shelter home for mentally challenged individuals in Marmurpur, Narela, North-West Delhi.

The minister stated that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had recently visited the Asha Kiran Home in Rohini and instructed officials to expedite the renovation of existing shelter homes and the construction of new facilities.

He emphasized that providing better facilities and empowering Divyang individuals is a priority for the Delhi government, and the proposed shelter home will help decongest existing facilities.

Singh further highlighted that the new complex would cater to the needs of disadvantaged sections, ensuring adequate sunlight, accessibility, and an inclusive design. He directed officials to ensure that the new building promotes ease of living and includes sensory parks, open spaces, and a supportive environment.

Meanwhile, the Social Welfare Department has proposed the shelter home on 9 acres of land in Marmurpur, Narela. During the inspection, officials from Revenue, PWD, and architecture departments, along with other concerned authorities, were present.

The minister has directed officials to demarcate the land, ensure it is free from encumbrances, and remove any encroachments if present.

Advertisement