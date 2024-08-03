Delhi Police Special Cell nabs drug traffickers

The Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an inter-state drug syndicate active in Delhi- NCR with the arrest of three accused traffickers, the police said on Saturday.

According to police, illegal commercial quantity of habit forming drugs including Tramadol, 158544 capsules, weighing around 131 kg also called ‘NEELA’ Alprazolam weighing 300 grams and Codeine syrup’s 692 bottles of 100 ML each have been recovered by the cops, along with Rs 3,14,000 in cash.

The estimated grey market value of the seized illicit drugs is approximately Rs 5 crore, the police added.

Advertisement

The traffickers have been identified as Mohammad Anas, Nivesh Kumar, who belong to North East Delhi and a chemist identified as Lovekesh Sindhi, who is from East Delhi.

It was during the process of developing information against drug traffickers active in Delhi-NCR, it came to the special cell team’s notice that some of the drug traffickers are involved in the illegal trade of manufactured drugs containing psychotropic substances with intent to earn huge pecuniary gains.

On July 27, based upon lawful interception and secret information, it was revealed that an illegal consignment of manufactured drugs containing psychotropic substances, has been procured in Delhi from Lucknow, UP and will be delivered shortly somewhere in North-East, Delhi.

Accordingly, a team conducted a raid with a drug inspector in the area of Yamuna Vihar, Delhi.

One of the three accused persons, Anas was apprehended while delivering a big illegal consignment of eight cartons containing a total 1,53,600 tramadol capsules to accused Nivesh Kumar.

The consignment was allegedly procured illegally from the mastermind of drug syndicate handling from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, police added.

On July 30, based on the disclosure statement of Anas, the chemist, running a chemist shop in Laxmi Nagar was arrested from his medical store on being found in possession of following contraband, part of which was illegally procured from Anas, the police added.

Further recovery was made based on the instance of the arrested accused persons.

During interrogation, Anas has disclosed that he has been involved in the procurement/supply/delivery of manufactured drugs like tramadol, alprazolam, etc., for the last one year.

Initially, he used to collect such consignments from one Kasim Abbas. Later, he came in contact with Sonu, the mastermind of this case.

Sonu is involved in this illegal trade of manufactured drugs containing psychotropic substances, the police said.