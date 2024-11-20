Delhi Police orders e-commerce platforms against sale of firecrackers in NCT

The Delhi Police, on Wednesday, ordered e-commerce websites and social media platforms to cease the online sale of firecrackers in the National Capital Territory (NCT) Delhi.

In a press statement, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said, “This order is in compliance with directions issued and observations made by the Supreme Court, in its order dated November 11.”

The platforms, through an email, have been asked to not to list firecrackers and to disable the service for customers in the city, he added.

Advertisement

Moreover, they have been asked to activate location-based restrictions to prevent any sales and to publish a notice informing customers about the prohibition of firecracker sales and deliveries in compliance with the directions from the government, he added.

The Special CP added that the platforms have been asked for a written confirmation of the compliance of the directives.

To address the critical issue of air pollution and to safeguard public health, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Environment Department, Government of NCT of Delhi in an order dated October 14, had imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, storage and bursting of all categories of firecrackers in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi from October 14, till January 1, 2025.