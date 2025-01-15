Delhi police gear up for assembly polls; security tightened

Delhi police have geared up for the smooth conduct of the assembly polls with adequate security measures ensuring the security of nominees carrying out rallies and road shows, as well as strict enforcement of the model code of conduct.

According to the police data from January 7 to 14, a total of 180 cases under violation of MCC guidelines, 123 cases for keeping unlicensed arms, 19,000 liters of liquor and drugs of more than Rs 12 crore, were seized.

Additionally, over one crore worth cash, 37 kilograms of silver and 7,454 people have been arrested under provisions of the Preventive Action and Excise Act, the data added.

To ensure free, fair and peaceful Legislative Assembly Elections in Delhi, the city police are ensuring effective and strict implementation of the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, and adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards any violation with regard to model code of conduct, it said in a statement.

The MCC is a set of guidelines which are issued by the ECI to regulate the candidates and political parties in order to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections which comes in effect from the date of the announcement of the elections and is in operation till the declaration of the result.