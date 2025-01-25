Delhi police enhances security arrangements for RD

In view of the Republic day celebrations at the Kartavya Path in the national capital, the Delhi Police have laid out a multi-layered security arrangement, deploying more than 70 companies of paramilitary forces, over 15,000 police personnel, thousands of CCTVs, and AI-enabled cameras in New Delhi district.

The city will be monitored by drones, CCTVs, Facial Recognition Systems-installed cars and Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras with a database to identify criminals, as part of the multi-layered security arrangement. The police said it is well prepared to handle any kind of situation and has made robust security arrangements for smooth Republic Day celebrations.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said, “There are a lot of areas for the VIP and the foreign guests. Overall around one lakh people will attend the event and we welcome all and request them for cooperation with the police for security arrangements. There will be a six layer security check to ensure safety and well being and we also urged the people to become the eyes and ears of the police. If you see anything suspicious, they should inform the police. We assure you that wherever one is standing, one will find police personnel within 20-30 meters.”

Advertisement

He further added that passes with QR codes have been issued as part of a security protocol to ensure no one misuses the pass. “No one can fake the QR codes as we have all the data in our database. If anybody tries to copy it, he will be caught,” Mahla told a news agency.

Due to the security arrangements and scheduled passing of Republic day parade, from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort, the key roads enroute of the parade such as C-hexagon, Bahadur Shah Zafar and Tilak Marg will remain closed from Saturday evening until the parade concludes.

Moreover, entry into Delhi’s borders will be restricted from Saturday 9 pm with only essential vehicles permitted to pass.

The Delhi police have urged the citizens to cooperate in the effective implementation of security arrangements and also report any suspicious activity to them at the earliest.