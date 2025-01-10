Delhi Police detains Class 12 student behind hoax bomb threats to schools

Days after a series of bomb threats held parents of schoolchildren in panic while literally holding the city hostage, the Delhi Policeclaimed to have tracked down and detained a Class 12 student for his alleged involvement in the threat emails to schools in the national capital that later turned out to be hoax, the police said on Friday.

The arrest of the accused student came when several schools received bomb-related threats on Thursday. According to officials, he sent the bomb threats at least six times and marked different schools each time

except his own.

He always tagged multiple schools on the email to avoid being suspected. In this process, he sent the email to 23 schools at once, officials said.

The officials said he resorted to the hoax bomb threats to schools as he did not want to take exams as he thought it would get the exams cancelled.

However, the cops are yet to make any arrests in the bomb threats received in 2024 on multiple occasions. Generally, the threats are received in the wee hours on the official mails of the school. This pattern is similar in all the threats that were received last year, another official aware of the matter said.

The threats are sent through Virtual Private Network (VPN) or from email having domains of foreign countries which make it difficult for the law enforcement agencies to trace the IP address, which determines

the location of the computer used for sending such threats.

In a separate case, two individuals were apprehended by police for sending fake threat letters to doctors and hospitals in the Gokul Puri area of North East Delhi.

The individuals used the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang to extort money, however during investigation, their involvement with the gang turned out to be a lie, Special Commissioner of Police (L&O) Ravinder Yadav told a news agency.