Delhi Police bust fake visa racket

Delhi Police unearthed a fake visa racket and apprehended four people in this regard from Chanakyapuri in South Delhi, it said on Tuesday.

The accused were involved in preparing counterfeit visa stickers and temporary residence cards for various countries. A total 25 passports, 50 fake visa stickers, five temporary residence cards, 14 rubber stamps, four mobile phones and two pen drives along with equipment used to produce these fraudulent documents, including UV light machines, blank sticker papers, rubber stamps, and seals, were seized from them, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla.

The arrest was followed by a complaint at Chanakyapuri police station from a person named Lakhveer Singh who reported that he and his friends met a person named Ranvir through Instagram, who offered to secure German visas in lieu of Rs eight lakh per person and introduced them to Paramjeet.

On December 12, Paramjeet sent them a photocopy of one of the friend’s visa, suggesting that one visa had been obtained and the others would follow shortly, however, when they verified the same, it turned out to be fake, the official added.

Mahla elaborated that after the complaint, Paramjeet was apprehended near the Kuwait Embassy in Chanakyapuri, and the cops seized five visa stickers, five German temporary residence cards, five passports, and one rubber stamp of the German Embassy from his possession.

The DCP added that they were using high end UV light machines, and other materials to produce these visas. The analysis of the seized laptop and pen drive revealed 8.5 GB of data related to fake visa stickers, suggesting the gang may have defrauded numerous individuals nationwide and may be involved in other similar cases.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of BNS at Chanakyapuri Police Station and an investigation about their involvement in defrauding other gullible people has been taken up.