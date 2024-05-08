Delhi Minister Atishi alleges conspiracy behind Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi claimed on Wednesday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on “false charges” under a conspiracy.

Atishi also claimed that the people are very angry with the arrest of Kejriwal. “Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested on false charges. People are very angry with the arrest of Kejriwal. They know that Kejriwal has been arrested under a conspiracy,” she said.

“People will express their anger at this arrest through their votes in the elections,” the Delhi minister said while participating in a ‘padayatra’ of AAP and INDIA bloc candidate from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat Sahiram Pehalwan, in Govindpuri, Kalkaji, as part of the ‘Jail ka Jawab, Vote se’ campaign.

She further said, “In this Lok Sabha election, people will vote for the AAP and make the party win. Whenever the people of Delhi needed him, Arvind Kejriwal stood with them like a family member, sharing their joy and sorrow. Today, when Arvind Kejriwal needs us, the whole of Delhi is standing with him.”

Blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the arrest, Atishi said, “Modi ji and the BJP have made a huge mistake by arresting Delhi’s popular CM Kejriwal. He has arrested one Kejriwal but today thousands of Kejriwals have come out from every street and ‘Mohalla’ (locality) of Delhi to give a befitting reply to Modi Ji’s dictatorship.” she affirmed.

“By arresting Arvind Kejriwal, they have written the end of their own dictatorship. On May 25, the public will vote to end the dictatorship and atrocities of the BJP, to get their brother, their son Arvind Kejriwal out of jail,” she added.

Voting in the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25.