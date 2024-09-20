No govt will be formed in Haryana without AAP support: Kejriwal

In his maiden election rally after being released on bail, National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal said that AAP would play a key role in the Haryana assembly elections.

Holding a roadshow in Jagadhri, Yamunanagar, seeking support for his party candidate Adarsh Pal Gurjar, Kejriwal said, “The AAP is going to get so many seats that without our support, no government will be formed in Haryana.”

Criticising the incumbent state government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal alleged that the saffron party has pushed the state into rampant corruption, unemployment, and drug addiction. That’s why the people of Delhi are not letting BJP leaders enter their villages, he added.

The AAP leader recounted how the BJP put me in jail by implicating him in false cases with the sole aim to make him bow down. “They wanted to break me, but they don’t know that I am from Haryana and Haryana’s blood is running in my veins. You can break anyone, but you cannot break a person from Haryana,” he said.

The former Delhi CM said the BJP alleged that Kejriwal was dishonest, corrupt, and a thief. “I told the people of Delhi that I am resigning, if you think Kejriwal is a thief, do not vote for me; if you think Kejriwal is honest, then only vote for me,” he said.

Appealing to the voters to vote for the AAP candidate in Jagadhri, Kejriwal said, “On the one hand, you have your beloved Adarsh Pal, who stays with you 24 hours a day, helps you in good and bad times, and on the other, there is Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal who has ruined the schools of the state. Choose wisely and elect the AAP candidate.”