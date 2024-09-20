Kejriwal to address ‘Janata Ki Adalat’ at Jantar Mantar on Sept 22: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a ‘Janata Ki Adalat’ at the iconic Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Sunday, 22 September, the party said on Friday.

Kejriwal had earlier said while announcing his resignation that he will go to the public for the certificate of honesty, in view of allegations of corruption against him.

The party is gearing up for the ‘Janata Ki Adalat’ to be held at the Jantar Mantar where the AAP chief will put forward his thoughts. The event is set to take place at 11 am on Sunday.

Advertisement

Kejriwal was released last week from the Tihar Jail after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Kejriwal had resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Delhi on Tuesday, stating that he will go under trial by fire and said that he would become the CM if the people elect him once again. He had cited corruption charges against him as the reason for his decision to resign.

The AAP chief had also demanded that Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February, should be held in November along with the elections in Maharashtra.