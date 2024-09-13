Delhi Metro sets new record for highest passenger journeys

Delhi Metro, which registered its previous highest journey record on a single day (February 13: 71,09,938) before August, has achieved a unique feat by breaking that mark by a record 17 times within a span of one month that, from August 12 to September 12, a DMRC spokesperson said on Friday.

Also, out of the top 20 passenger journeys registered so far, 19 are from this year only, remaining two are in February 2024.

The passenger journeys registered by Delhi Metro in the past four days i.e, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th September 2024 have turned out to be among the top five passenger journeys performed in the Metro network, with the highest-ever passenger journeys record made on 20th August 2024 at 77,49,682.

“The passenger journeys performed in the last four consecutive days are: 2nd highest on 09th September – 77, 16,910, 3rd highest on 10th September – 75, 71,124, 4th highest on 11th September – 75, 50,620 and 5th highest on 12th September – 73, 25,403,” the spokesperson said

Given the increased passenger journeys, the DMRC has decided to run one extra train on all its lines, performing 84 extra train trips today and tomorrow. These additional trains/trips will be continued on coming weekdays also if required.

This trend further strengthens Delhi Metro’s acceptability as the most dependable, reliable, punctual, and comfortable mode of public transport in these extended spells of humidity and rain, allowing people to avoid road blockages and delays caused by heavy rains, ensuring they reach their destinations on time.

The interconnectivity of the metro network through 29 interchange stations has also enhanced seamless connectivity enabling people to reach any corner of Delhi-NCR most conveniently.

Further, the DMRC has introduced several channels for ease of booking of tickets including DMRC Saarthi App, One Delhi App, WhatsApp, Paytm, and Amazon Pay. Customers are encouraged to use these channels to purchase tickets even before reaching the stations to avoid queuing at ticket counters.