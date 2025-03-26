TRAIN CANCELLATIONS BY SER FOR DEVELOPMENTAL WORKS

Passengers looking forward to availing journeys of trains originating from the South Eastern Railway might have to tweak their plans. The zonal railway has decided to cancel around 60 trains on various dates for developmental works in the days to come.

According to the SER office, one round of cancellation of trains is to be done for yard remodelling works at Santragachi Station in Kharagpur division which is to take place from 30 April to 18 May. During the period, the zonal railway has decided to cancel 30 trains on various dates. The cancelled trains include 22804 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express, 18049 Shalimar-Badampahar Express, 18051/18052 Badampahar-Rourkela-Badampahar Express, 12888 Puri-Shalimar Weekly Express, 12883/12884 Santragachi-Purulia-Howrah Rupashi Bangla Express, 08508 Visakhapatnam-Shalimar Special, 22836 Puri-Shalimar Weekly Express, 20832 Sambalpur-Shalimar Mahima Gosain Express, 12277/12278 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express, 20971 Udaipur City-Shalimar Express, 12949 Porbandar-Santragachi Kavi Guru Express, 18033/18034 Howrah-Ghatsila-Howrah MEMU, 22897 Howrah-Digha Kandari Express, 12858 Digha-Howrah Tamralipta Express, 06081 Thiruvananthapuram North-Shalimar Special, 18011/18012 Howrah-Chakradharpur-Howrah Express, 18013/18014 Howrah-Bokaro Steel City-Howrah Express among other regulations.

Advertisement

In another round of train regulations, 30 more trains have been cancelled by the SER for developmental works in Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway. The 30 trains are to be cancelled next month on different dates. According to the SER, the cancelled trains are 18113 Tatanagar- Bilaspur Express, 18109 Tatanagar- Itwari Express, 20828 Santragachi- Jabalpur Express, 17008 Darbhanga- Secunderabad Express, 20821 Pune- Santragachi Express, 12869 CSMT Mumbai- Howrah Express, 12151 LTT Mumbai- Shalimar Express, 22894 Howrah- Sainagar Shirdi Express, 12812 Hatia- LTT Mumbai Express, 12905 Porbandar-Shalimar Express, 12101 LTT Mumbai- Shalimar Express and so on.

Advertisement