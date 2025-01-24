Delhi metro services to start at 3 am on Republic Day

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said the metro train services will start at 3 am on the Republic Day.

“As the nation celebrates the pride and spirit of Republic Day, Delhi Metro will commence its services at 3 am on all lines on January 26 (Sunday) to help people reach Kartavya Path and witness the Republic Day ceremony,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

To ensure smooth travel for commuters, trains will operate at intervals of 30 minutes until 6 am, after which, the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day.

“Passengers are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly and make use of the early metro services to avoid any last-minute inconvenience,” the spokesperson added.