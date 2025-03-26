Assam CM, NDA MPs from state discuss gamut of issues

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from the northeastern state discussed various issues pertaining to the region at the former’s official residence in the national capital.

During the hour-long meeting on Tuesday late evening, they discussed threadbare development projects and how to accelerate the pace of development in Assam under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister commended the MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for raising pertinent issues of the people of Assam in the Parliament.

Advertisement

Sarma also took the feedback from the MPs and suggestions on what more could be done for the public.

“Had a great meeting with distinguished NDA MPs from Assam in New Delhi. They are doing commendable work in raising pertaining issues of our people in the national capital. We exchanged notes on how we can better synergise our collective efforts to accelerate Assam’s progress, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” the Chief Minister wrote on X later.

Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita and MPs — Dilip Saikia, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Birendra Prasad Baishya, Pradan Baruah attended the meeting.