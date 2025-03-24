Bihar Govt is diverting attention from real issues of youth: Pawan Khera

The Congress Party has accused the BJP-Nitish Kumar government in Bihar of trying to suppress the real issues to hide its failures.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, who joined the ongoing ‘Stop Migration Give Jobs’ yatra in Darbhanga, said that the ruling parties want to divert people’s attention so that people do not talk about the real issues and they can hide their failures.

“But we have constantly raised local issues and the issues of the youth and students of the state during this yatra and we are getting widespread support for it,” he said.

He said that the youth of Bihar are angry and disappointed with the issues of unemployment, paper leak and migration under the BJP-JDU government and the Congress party is conducting this yatra on all these valid and youth-interest issues.

“This yatra is raising the voice of every youth of Bihar,” he said.

He further said that the issues that Kanhaiya Kumar is constantly raising in various districts through the Yatra will have to be raised by other political parties sooner or later.

The Yatra, which started on 16 March from the Gandhi Ashram in Bhitiharwa in West Champaran district of Bihar, will conclude at Bihar Congress’s Headquarters at Sadaqat Ashram, Patna.

It is considered a major outreach initiative aimed at addressing unemployment and migration issues before the state elections.