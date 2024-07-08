Delhi mayor holds MCD meeting to discuss sanitation issues

Delhi Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi and leader of the house in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday held a meeting of the officials of the civic body on Monday to discuss the city’s sanitation and the garbage vulnerable points (GVPs).

The meeting discussed the issues related to the GVPs across the 12 MCD zones of the city with the officials sharing the details about the present condition of the spots and the actions taken in this regard.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Oberoi said the officials have informed that across the 12 zones, many of the GVPs have been already eliminated and the same spots have undergone beautification work.

Oberoi said many such points still exist and the corporation is working continuously on clearing them. The officials have been given instructions to appoint a nodal officer in every ward to shoulder the responsibility of the garbage points.

The nodal officers will not only get the beautification work done at the GVPs but will also put in place big dustbins at the locations.

With the elimination of the GVPs the corporation will get closer to fulfilling the dream of a clean and beautiful Delhi, as visualized by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the mayor added.

She said the aim of the meeting was also to improve sanitation across the city. Some new GVPs have come up recently which will be fixed soon and their beautification work will also be done, she added.

The primary responsibility of the civic body, she said is to maintain cleanliness across the city.

Dr. Oberoi said several measures are being undertaken to resolve monsoon-related issues in the city and in the coming days a meeting with the Health Department would be held to discuss all the shortfalls.

She said meetings are also being held over vector-borne diseases and steps are being taken for their prevention on priority.