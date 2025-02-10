MCD to hold meeting on revision of budget estimate

A special meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on Thursday to present a revised budget estimate of the current fiscal year.

In a communication letter, Sivaprasad, municipal secretary, stated, “A special budget meeting of the House will be held on Thursday, in which the Commissioner, MCD will present the Revised Budget Estimates 2024-25 and Budget Estimates for 2025-26.”

Moreover, the Schedule of Taxes, Rates and cesse will also be taken into consideration by the Corporation for the year 2025-26, it added.

Due to the implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in view of Delhi Assembly elections, the budget of the civic house faced a delay.

Following the revocation of MCC, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Kumar was recently granted permission to present the budget in the House.

He will present the revised budget estimates for the financial year 2024-25 and the budget estimates for 2025-26 in the House meeting on February 13 by exercising the powers of the Standing Committee.