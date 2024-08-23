Delhi Mayor directs MCD secy to initiate poll process

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday directed the municipal secretary to initiate the election process in the civic body.

In a letter addressing the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) secretary, the Mayor wrote to initiate the process for the election of chairmen, Deputy Chairmen of the ward committee and one member to the standing committee from the ward committee as per provisions of the Delhi Municipal Committee act, 1957.

The election to the standing committee has been demanded by the opposition for long as they alleged that this was hampering the financial allocation for big projects in the civic body.

