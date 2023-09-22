Delhi: Loudspeakers can be used till 12 o’clock in night during Durga Puja, Ramlila celebrations

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday granted special permission for the use of loudspeakers till midnight during Ramlila, Durga Puja, and Dussehra celebrations in the national capital. Earlier, the use of loudspeakers was allowed only till 10 pm. This permission will be effective from October 15-24. During this period, organisers will be required to strictly adhere to noise pollution regulations.

Representatives of the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee and other organizers had met Kejriwal recently and requested him to extend the time limit for the use of loudspeakers. Kejriwal promptly considered this request and granted permission to use loudspeakers until midnight.

“Now, in Delhi, organisers of grand events such as Ramlila, Durga Puja, and Dussehra celebrations can use loudspeakers until midnight. However, the organisers of these religious events will need to obtain permission from the Delhi Police with the condition that they do not violate the prescribed noise standards for residential areas during the use of loudspeakers,” an official statement said.

Advertisement

After the Chief Minister’s approval, the file has been sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for his approval.

In Delhi, the Ramlila performances are set to begin on October 15 and will continue till October 24. Every year, grand Ramlila performances take place in various parts of Delhi with great fanfare.

Durga Puja is also celebrated on a large scale. Loudspeakers will be used during the late-night Ramlila performances. However, as per previous orders issued by the DDMA, the use of loudspeakers in Delhi is allowed only till 10 pm.

At most places, Ramlila performances continue until midnight. Therefore, the organisers of Ramlila, Durga Puja, and Dussehra celebrations had sought special permission to use loudspeakers until midnight.