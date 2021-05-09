The Delhi government has extended the ongoing lockdown in the national capital with stricter measures by another week in the wake of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.

The restrictions will be in place till May 17.

While addressing a press conference, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday also announced that metro services will remain suspended during the period.

“Besides, the marriages will only be allowed only at homes or in courts. The marriage halls will not be allowed to hold any function,” he added.

“It is seen that the stricter the lockdown is imposed, the faster we take control over the Covid-19. That’s why we have decided to extend the ongoing lockdown with a few stricter measures,” Kejriwal said.

The CM said in the last 2-3 days, Delhi’s positivity rate has come down to 23% from 35%.

The Delhi government had imposed the lockdown for one week on April 19 which was later extended due to the deteriorating situation.

Delhi on Saturday reported 17,364 new COVID-19 cases, the fifth day in a row when it reported a single-day spike of below 20,000 cases. However, Delhi’s total caseload has now climbed to 13,10,231, of which, 87,907 are active cases.

The national capital also witnessed 332 new coronavirus-related deaths which took the overall death toll to 19,071. Delhi had recorded its highest single-day death toll of 448 on May 4.