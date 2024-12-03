Delhi: L-G distributes offer letters to 1669 newly recruited Home Guards

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday distributed offer letters to the 1669 newly recruited Home Guards in the national capital.

Saxena expressed joy on the occasion, as the recruitments had not taken place in this regard for the past 13 years.

He mentioned that out of the fresh recruits, who were handed over the letters on Tuesday, 181 are women. The 10 per cent of them are erstwhile Civil Defence Volunteers.

Advertisement

“It was heartening to see 1669 fresh recruitments happen out of the total 10,000 positions advertised. The remaining are pending due to court cases and will be filled as soon as possible,” he said.

Saxena during his address after distributing the letters to the newly recruited Home Guards said that the selection process was very tough.

He added that those candidates who have made it are very capable and will prove to be successful whichever duty they will be deployed for in the coming time like the police jawans.

He lauded the new recruits for qualifying the selection process which was not an easy one, as more than one lakh applicants had applied for the 10000 thousand advertised posts.

He mentioned that there are talks going regarding increasing the quota of the Home Guards.

Saxena said that Home Guards are an important part of the system with the variety of roles and responsibilities they are deployed for.