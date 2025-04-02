Jaipur blast conspiracy accused arrested

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested Firoz Khan, the prime accused who had been absconding for three years in the 2022 case related to the conspiracy to carry out blasts in Jaipur, from Ratlam city in MP in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, said police officials.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had declared Khan as the ‘most wanted’ accused in the case and had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

According to Ratlam SP Amit Kumar, Firoz Khan was arrested from his sister’s house in Ratlam based on a tip-off. The official said that the police received information that Khan would come to his sister’s house in Ratlam’s Anand Colony.

Based on the input, a police team nabbed Firoz Khan during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The SP said the police were questioning Khan, and the NIA had been informed about his arrest.

According to reports, on March 28, 2022, the police seized a huge quantity of explosive material from a four-wheeler in Nimbahera town in Rajasthan. The recovery of the explosives from Rajasthan in 2022 was part of a plan to carry out a blast in Jaipur.

Following the recovery of the explosives, the police arrested Saifullah, Zubair, and Altamash from the spot. Their interrogation led to the NIA arresting the mastermind of the blast, Imran, and his associates, but Firoz Khan had been absconding since then.

With his arrest, a total of eight persons have been arrested in the case so far.