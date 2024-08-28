Delhi govt starts trial run of Mohalla bus on two new routes

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi on Wednesday started the trial of the Mohalla bus on two new routes, in a bid to strengthen the last-mile connectivity from various metro stations in the national capital and reduce air pollution.

The Mohalla buses are being run on trial basis for seven days from Kailash Colony Metro Station to PNB Geetanjali and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station to Vasant Vihar.

By operating Mohalla buses on these routes, lakhs of commuters will be able to get the benefit of last-mile connectivity and commuters will be able to adopt public transport instead of using their private vehicles. All these buses are electric buses.

At the start of the trial run of Mohalla buses on two new routes, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Through Mohalla buses, we are connecting all the important places at the local level with public transport, so that first and last mile connectivity can be ensured.”

“We have also included major educational institutions like Motilal Nehru College, Jesus and Mary College, Maitreyi College, Sri Venkateswara College, LSR College, Central School, and Vocational College as stops in the trial of Mohalla buses on two new routes so that the transport needs of the residents living nearby as well as youth and students can be met,” he said.

The Minister further said, “We are providing efficient and convenient travel options to Delhiites by improving last-mile connectivity so that more and more Delhiites can adopt public transport instead of private vehicles.”

In July this year, the Kejriwal government started running Mohalla buses on the Pradhan Enclave to Majlis Park Metro Station and Akshardham Metro Station to Mayur Vihar Phase-III Paper Market route.

These 9-metre-long Mohalla buses have 23 passenger seats and a standing capacity of 13 passengers. With 45 minutes of charging, it travels more than 200 km.

Mohalla buses are green colour for easy identification. As many as 25 per cent of seats (six seats) in Mohalla buses are pink in colour, which are reserved exclusively for women passengers.