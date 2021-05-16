Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the Delhi government is setting up an Oxygen Concentrator Bank (OCB) to provide oxygen concentrators to patients, recovering either under home isolation or who might need oxygen post-recovery.

He said that 200 oxygen concentrators will be set up in each of the 11 districts, which will be delivered in 2 hours to patients in need.

“It has been often observed that whenever a person gets infected with the virus, their oxygen levels drop. If they are given oxygen immediately, their health can be prevented from further deterioration. If they do not get timely oxygen, things may worsen. Therefore, it is imperative that COVID patients get timely oxygen. For such patients, we have created the Oxygen Concentrator Bank (OCB), and have set up 200 oxygen concentrator banks in every district of Delhi,” Kejriwal stated.

He also informed that the patients under the home isolation may call 1031 and avail of the oxygen concentrator facility.

“If patients under home isolation require oxygen, our team will ensure the oxygen concentrator reaches their home within two hours. A technician will also accompany the team who will explain to the family members how to use the oxygen concentrator,” Kejriwal said.

“Our doctors will stay in touch with all those who are being given oxygen concentrators. If the need arises to send them to a hospital, it will be taken care of and when they recover, the oxygen concentrators will be taken back from them, sanitized, and given to another patient for use,” he added.