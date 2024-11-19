Delhi Govt seeks PM’s intervention for artificial rain amid pollution crisis

The Delhi government has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to facilitate the emergency measure of artificial rain to disperse the thick smog blanketing the city. The hazardous pollution levels have pushed air quality into the “severe plus” zone.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has written to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav for the fourth time, requesting clearances and an emergency meeting with stakeholders and experts.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), previous appeals by Rai on this critical issue were allegedly ignored by the Union minister.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Rai emphasized the urgent need for artificial rain to break the smog layer and alleviate the alarming levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants.

He revealed that the Delhi government has been consulting with environmentalists and researchers, including experts from IIT-Kanpur, to find immediate solutions.

“The thick smog has made breathing difficult, particularly for the elderly and children, severely impacting their respiratory health,” Rai stated.

He added that the AAP government is implementing strict measures, including Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), to curb vehicular pollution.

Rai claimed that artificial rain is a critical immediate measure recommended by experts.

However, approvals are required from central agencies like the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Ministry of Defence.

He called on the Union environment minister to convene a meeting of all stakeholders without further delay.

The minister criticized the BJP-led central government, accusing it of neglecting the health crisis in northern India.

“The people of Delhi will not get relief until the smog layer is broken,” Rai asserted, explaining that the smog can only be dispersed by wind or rain. He assured that the Delhi government is ready to fund the artificial rain project.

Rai also expressed frustration over the lack of response from the Centre despite his repeated appeals.

“To avoid such delays, we began preparations as early as August this year. However, no response has been received to letters sent on August 30, October 10, and October 23,” he said.

The Delhi government continues to push for urgent action, reiterating that the health of its citizens cannot be compromised.